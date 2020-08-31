POTSDAM — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating larcenies from vehicles and a burglary alleged to have occurred Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Police believe several vehicles were entered on Regan Road and Route 11 outside the village limits in Potsdam. Money, credit cards and other items were alleged to have been stolen from the vehicles.
A burglary at a Potsdam residence was also reported during the same time frame, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 315-379-2222, and reference case No. 20S-07975.
