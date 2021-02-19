CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam reported to deputies this month.
Deputies have received several complaints of a caller identifying themselves as an employee of the state Department of Motor Vehicles attempting to get personal information. The scammer, the sheriff’s office reports, is calling from multiple numbers, including 315-335-8124.
The scammer claims the people called are about to have their driver’s license suspended or revoked unless payment is made or personal information is provided.
The scam is under investigation.
