CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of an ongoing phone scam recently reported to deputies.
Complainants have described receiving calls from an unknown number with someone claiming to be from the Publishers Clearing House. The caller has reportedly stated the person won a prize and needed to provide personal information as well as money to cover fees, taxes and insurance associated with the prize.
The sheriff’s office reports the caller may request the payment as a check, money order, gift cards or other form, and that the amounts of money won and requested may vary.
The sheriff’s office cautions against unsolicited phone calls, even when the number appears local.
Those with questions or who believe they may have been a victim of a scam, should call the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222
