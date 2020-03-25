CANTON — St. Lawrence County mobile phone users can now access the latest news from local law enforcement in a new way: a free mobile app.
Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe announced Wednesday an app has been developed for the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices.
The app will facilitate alerts, news and “resources of importance to St. Lawrence County citizens and businesses,” the sheriff’s office said.
“The mission of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is to make our community a safe and enjoyable place to live and work,” said Sheriff Bigwarfe. “I encourage you to download our free app and share it with your family, friends and neighbors so that they can receive our important news and alerts — especially in this very difficult time.”
Designed by thesheriffapp.com, a popular custom app developer for sheriff’s offices, the app features information about COVID-19 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local, state and national updates and alerts.
Users can sign up for notifications through the app, submit confidential tips about ongoing investigations, conduct inmate searches, sex offender searches and look through the county’s most wanted list.
Additional information about sheriff’s office recruitment and job openings, general programs and fingerprinting for firearms licensing.
Though many programs are currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, updated information will become available on the app as the threat of the virus decreases.
The app can be downloaded through Apple or Android app stores, or at this link: apps.myocv.com/share/a40313617.
