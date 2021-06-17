RENSSELAER FALLS — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance locating Anthony J. Rhineback, who was reported missing over the weekend.
Mr. Rhineback was last seen walking toward the Oswegatchie River in the Rensselaer Falls area on Sunday, according to sheriff’s deputies.
He is described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He is believed to have been wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and white sneakers. Tattoos include a rosary around his neck and a star on his chest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2222.
