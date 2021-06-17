The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Anthony J. Rhineback, reported missing from the Rensselaer Falls area since Sunday. Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2222.

RENSSELAER FALLS — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance locating Anthony J. Rhineback, who was reported missing over the weekend.

Mr. Rhineback was last seen walking toward the Oswegatchie River in the Rensselaer Falls area on Sunday, according to sheriff’s deputies.

He is described as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He is believed to have been wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt and white sneakers. Tattoos include a rosary around his neck and a star on his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 315-379-2222.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.