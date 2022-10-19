CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported several recent driving while intoxicated-related arrests.

Deputies charged Aaron J. Curry, no age or address available, with driving while intoxicated and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations following a traffic stop on County Route 27 in the town of Canton. Deputies said Mr. Curry refused to provide a breath sample to determine his blood alcohol content. He was arraigned in Canton Town Court, where his license was suspended because of his refusal to provide a breath sample. He was issued tickets to appear at a later date in Canton Town Court.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.