CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported several recent driving while intoxicated-related arrests.
Deputies charged Aaron J. Curry, no age or address available, with driving while intoxicated and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations following a traffic stop on County Route 27 in the town of Canton. Deputies said Mr. Curry refused to provide a breath sample to determine his blood alcohol content. He was arraigned in Canton Town Court, where his license was suspended because of his refusal to provide a breath sample. He was issued tickets to appear at a later date in Canton Town Court.
Deputies charged Robert D. Stasiak, 34, of Cheektowaga, with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and vehicle and traffic law violations following a traffic stop Oct. 10 on Route 11 in the town of Potsdam. Mr. Stasiak allegedly had BAC of 0.18%. He was issued tickets to appear at a later date in Potsdam Town Court.
Deputies charged James R. Duvall, 44, of Chase Mills, with first-offense DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least 0.08%, operating a motorcycle out of class and operating a motor vehicle without inspection certificate following an investigation into a personal injury crash on July 2 on Route 72 in the town of Parishville. He was arrested Oct. 10, arraigned in Pierrepont Town Court and released on his own recognizance. Deputies were assisted by state police and Parishville Fire and Rescue.
Deputies charged Ryan J. Mason, 33, of West Stockholm, with driving while intoxicated and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations following a traffic stop Oct. 16 on Old Market Road in the town of Stockholm. Deputies said Mr. Mason refused to provide a breath sample to determine his blood alcohol content. He was arraigned in Norfolk Town Court, where his license was suspended, and released on his own recognizance.
