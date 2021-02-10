CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the CRASHDOCS program facilitated by Carfax.
Through the program, those involved in a motor vehicle crash are able to search for, save and print accident reports for free. At the time of a crash, a sheriff’s deputy will provide a CRASHDOCS card that includes a report number used to access associated information online.
An example of a report number is 21S-12345. The “21” represents the year of the crash, and “S” is for the sheriff’s office. A 2020 crash would begin with “20,” and a full report number would read 20S-12345. Reports are typically ready within 14 days.
The CRASHDOCS link is posted to the sheriff’s office website, www.stlawco.org/departments/sheriff. Questions should be directed to the sheriff’s office at 315-393-2365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.