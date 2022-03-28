CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a program to send its expired bulletproof vests to the Ukrainian military.
Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien said the office got a request to participate from the New York State Sheriff’s Association, who has vetted the initiative to ensure it’s legitimate.
The sheriff’s office is sending 15 of its old vests overseas. Mr. O’Brien said the vests, which haven’t taken any bullets, are usually used for five years and then are used only for training purposes.
“Better to have an expired vest than no vest at all,” he said.
He said that the Ukrainian military has a list of items they’re short of in defense of their country against a Russian invasion.
“Vests are the number one priority. There’s no expense to the county taxpayers. They send a shipping label,” the undersheriff said. “I think it’s a token of good faith for the community here in the north county for those service members that need it in Ukraine.”
