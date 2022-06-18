CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office will soon welcome a new furry friend.
County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during the Operations Committee meeting Monday to modify the sheriff’s office 2022 budget to make room for a second K-9 unit. The budget modification will cover the purchase of the dog as well as handler training and necessary equipment.
“If you remember last year, I came to one of the board meetings to create a fund for donations that we would accept for our second K-9,” Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe said during Monday’s meeting. “We’re at the stage now where we’re ready to purchase the K-9, and we’ve already started that process from Albany.”
He said Albany has a great K-9 program, and the dog will be purchased from a vendor there.
Sheriff Bigwarfe said the county is ready to set up training for the new unit in July for the tracking component.
“Then we’ll have a second certification for the narcotics training program in September,” he said.
The sheriff said his office has been accepting donations for K-9 program for as long as he can remember.
“We’ve been taking donations for our K-9 department since we had it back in the early 1980s,” he said. “A lot of civic groups, businesses, organizations and citizens call and see me all the time wanting to donate to the K-9 program because they think there’s value in it, so we started a donation drive last year.”
The resolution allows for the donations to be transferred into the sheriff’s office revenue balance to purchase the dog and equipment to begin training. The total cost is $12,220.35, according to the resolution.
The resolution says the new K-9 unit will be used to find missing persons and locate drugs.
Sheriff Bigwarfe said the new dog will be named Shelly, in honor of the late Sgt. Ryan P. Shelly, a 19-year veteran of the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office who died of cancer last year.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on July 11.
