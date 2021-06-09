CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators on Monday passed a resolution allowing the county Sheriff’s Office to purchase a high-tech drone.
The drone, which will cost more than $30,000, aims to provide “assistance with community security situations,” including search and rescue calls, quicker apprehension of criminals and larger oversight of big crowds, according to the resolution.
Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe spoke to the cost of the drone, saying it has an advanced form of night vision technology, as well as GPS and crystal-clear quality cameras. It can also fly for long periods of time.
The sheriff also noted that similar police drones can go for as much as $100,000, adding that the cost isn’t as high as it could be.
Mr. Bigwarfe said the drone would have likely been used to aid in the recent homicide investigation that began last month. One person was charged with murder last month after police identified Justin A. Massey, 40, of Rossie, as the victim at 580 County Route 18, a village of Richville address in the southern portion of the town of DeKalb.
The sheriff also said the drone could be used for snowmobile and off-road vehicle collisions, too. It would also be used to monitor active shooter incidents, should they occur.
Mr. Bigwarfe added that other police departments could request to borrow the drone in case of emergencies.
Regarding concerns that the hi-tech drone, with its panoptic surveillance capabilities, could be abused to violate citizen privacy, Mr. Bigwarfe said all drone activity must be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration, which becomes public information. Therefore, the public will be able to see where, when and why the drone ever enters the sky.
The sheriff said there will be “no nefarious uses” of the drone, and that it will not be used to spy on random people or invade privacy in any way.
The drone requires a pilot’s license to operate, and three officers at the county department are currently training to acquire the licensing. The cost of this training is baked into the price of the drone.
The sheriff expects the drone will be used one or two times per month, but since it will primarily be used in case of emergencies, it’s difficult to predict precisely when and why it will hover.
