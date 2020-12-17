CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is warning area residents of an ongoing phone scam.
A reported phone call was received from a local phone number, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday, with the caller claiming the person owed a balance on their Amazon account and requesting updated credit card information to pay the balance.
A call from a different unknown number to the same person was also reported, and the caller also requested credit card information for an Amazon balance.
The sheriff’s office believes the callers are “spoofing” local phone numbers to appear as if they are calling locally. Police advise caution when answering unsolicited calls from unknown numbers, even when the caller ID information is local.
Those concerned they have been a victim of a phone scam should call the sheriff’s office, 315-379-2222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.