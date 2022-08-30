County approves easements for highway facility

Construction of the St. Lawrence County Department of Highways’ new Potsdam outpost on Route 11 in late June. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing permanent easements with National Grid for construction of utilities for the county highway facility in Potsdam.

“This resolution will authorize the chair to sign easements for getting the National Grid poles installed on the new highway facility properties,” Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said during the meeting.

