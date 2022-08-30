CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing permanent easements with National Grid for construction of utilities for the county highway facility in Potsdam.
“This resolution will authorize the chair to sign easements for getting the National Grid poles installed on the new highway facility properties,” Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said during the meeting.
“We have an easement on an adjacent property for the driveway … and we’ll be following that new driveway in the parcel where the outpost is being constructed,” he added.
The outpost will be located at 7074 Route 11.
It will be used to store sand and salt for winter maintenance, as well as house equipment.
“Prior to operating, the county must grant a permanent easement to National Grid … for the purpose of constructing utility installation to the facility,” the resolution states.
In July, the board approved $3 million of the county fund balance for the construction of highway facilities in Lisbon, Russell and Potsdam.
The Lisbon site will be at 522 County Route 28A, and the Russell location will be at 3896 County Route 24.
During the meeting, legislators also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing a contract with St. Lawrence Valley Educational Television Council for the purpose of maintaining an antenna on the tower in South Colton.
“This is an agreement we’ve been doing for a number of years,” Mr. Chambers said. “It provides two-way communications for the Department of Highways and also many of the town organizations in the county.”
He said it costs $17,710 for the annual contract, but hopes it will be the last.
“Our hope is that this will be our last contract and we will be on the new towers by the end of this term,” he said.
The contract term will be from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 31, 2024, with the option of two one-year renewals. The antenna is on the WPBS and WPNI tower located off East Hill Road.
