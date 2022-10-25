DSS taking corrective action after allegations St. Lawrence County reaches 15 of 19 goals, commissioner says

St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County Social Services Commissioner Joseph L. Seeber updated the legislature Monday during the Services Committee meeting on the status of recommendations made by the Bonadio Group, noting that 15 of 19 have been completed.

“We have 19 points to our Corrective Action Plan, and when I came before (the legislature) last month we were at 42 percent, and as of today we have completed 15 of the 19 recommendations,” Mr. Seeber said. “The other four are either close to being finished or are ongoing.”

