CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution to sign an agreement to create office space at Clifton-Fine Central School for Department of Social Services personnel.
DSS Commissioner Joseph L. Seeber said during the meeting that it’s for the children’s services unit. They won’t be there every day of the week, he said, but it’s to have a space for when they need it.
“This is part of a larger initiative to get more out of the communities helping our school districts,” he said. He added that they’re looking to do a similar deal with the Ogdensburg City School District.
“Due to the rural nature and lack of resources in the Clifton-Fine area, there is a need for the community to have Department of Social Services staff available to ensure the best outcomes for families and students,” the resolution says.
It states the school offered to provide the necessary space at no cost to the county.
During the meeting, the legislators also unanimously passed a resolution modifying the 2022 budget for DSS due to higher and lower than expected costs in certain areas.
“Over the course of 2022, we had higher than anticipated costs in a few areas,” Mr. Seeber said.
These areas were in administration, Medicaid, child and foster care, and general services to recipients.
The resolution calls for $138,291 in increased revenue, the bulk of which comes from child care.
Mr. Seeber also said there were lower than expected costs in medical assistance, which the modified budget also reflects by decreasing appropriations by $323,710.
“We need to move some money around to clean things up, and that’s what this budget modification is for,” Mr. Seeber said.
The resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on Feb. 6.
