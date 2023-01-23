Social Services to open office at Clifton-Fine school

St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution to sign an agreement to create office space at Clifton-Fine Central School for Department of Social Services personnel.

DSS Commissioner Joseph L. Seeber said during the meeting that it’s for the children’s services unit. They won’t be there every day of the week, he said, but it’s to have a space for when they need it.

