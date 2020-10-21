CANTON — St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services Commissioner Cynthia M. Ackerman informed the county Board of Legislators on Monday of her intention to request the hiring of another full-time attorney to help alleviate the largest caseload of child services cases in years.
Currently, 322 St. Lawrence County children are in foster or institutional care, a number that’s more than doubled since the same point in 2015, while the number of legal staff hasn’t changed. Ms. Ackerman told the board that attorneys handling child services cases often don’t have the appropriate amount of time to prepare for court, let alone work with caseworkers to better understand the situation and family history.
“I feel like we’re kind of working on the fly and that’s no way to treat our families in this community,” Ms. Ackerman told the board.
Next month, Ms. Ackerman said she would formally request the board create and fill a position to hire an additional attorney at the net cost to the county of about $18,000. She said the new attorney would initially be responsible for overseeing the 24 appeals cases currently in the counsel’s office, but would then transition to working on regular work.
“We talk about putting some of our resources ahead of the game. I think if we could put some of our resources into this unit, it would allow our attorneys more time to prepare for the cases at the front end. Part of that preparation into these cases will hopefully slow these cases down (from) coming back over and over and over again,” Ms. Ackerman said.
The general counsel’s office saw a 100% turnover in staff in the last year, and the Department of Social Services as a whole has dealt with understaffing issues for several years.
Ms. Ackerman took over in August after the department was without a leader for several months following the departure of the interim commissioner for another job.
