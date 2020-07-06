CANTON — Beginning in 1957, the St. Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District has facilitated land management and education programs to better steward the county’s natural resources. And that stewardship work continues 63 years later.
Reviewing the district’s current State of the Forest, which was shared with lawmakers during a county Board of Legislators Finance Committee meeting last week, Conservation District Manager Raeanne Dulanski detailed 2019 and 2020 county parcel timber sales, continued work on updating the county’s forest management plan and management measures for the invasive emerald ash borer.
The district began serving as the county’s official forestry department in 2004, managing some 4,000 acres of county forested land across several town lines. Since then, the district has operated under the guiding principal of “multiple use management,” in an attempt to balance timber harvest revenue, sustainable resource management, wildlife and watershed protection and maintenance of recreational opportunities.
Compiled by conservation district forester Aaron Barrigar, the State of the Forest report includes the singular county timber sale of 2019, a 22-acre parcel of standing red pine in Colton. The contracted logger for the Colton parcel requested a one-year contract extension “due to currently low timber market prices,” Ms. Dulanski said, stretching the harvest deadline to 2021.
The district does not expect to complete any timber sales in 2020 to comply with its annual timber harvest budget that requires a sustainable reduction in timber harvest. The county’s forested parcel management this year involves property boundary maintenance, which has been completed with signs and red paint lines at the boundaries of 12 parcels covering a total of 862 acres.
Once the boundary line management is complete for the county’s more than 30 parcels, the district plans to work on updating the county’s outdated forest management plan.
“These plans no longer accurately depict current stocking levels or species composition due to the extensive harvesting that has taken place in the past,” Ms. Dulanski said.
The emerald ash borer — a beetle native to Asia and first identified in the United States, in Michigan in 2002 — has had a destructive impact on ash trees in more than 30 states.
“All species of ash trees are susceptible to EAB, with a 99.8% mortality rate,” Ms. Dulanski said. “Once the ash trees are infested, they become extremely hazardous very quickly, losing 80% of their structural integrity within three to five years.”
EAB has been detected through the district’s most recent survey, conducted by the county’s EAB task force, National Grid, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Environment Division and the conservation districts of Franklin and St. Lawrence counties. As of August 2019, EAB has been detected in Hammond, Morristown, Lisbon, Waddington, Louisville, Massena and Brasher.
Those results, Ms. Dulanski said, indicate the EAB range in the county has moved an additional quarter-mile inland, spreading along the St. Lawrence River toward Route 37.
To address the presence and spread of EAB, the district continues to organize community workshops that cover ash tree treatment and removal, as well as EAB identification and risks.
The district also participates in the EAB Biological Control Program, co-managed by the U.S. Forest Service and the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The Biological Control Program releases approved natural insect enemies, or parasitoids, to target and reduce EAB populations. Those introduced parasitoids, coupled with woodpeckers and already established parasitoids, are intended to promote the regeneration of ash saplings and young trees.
Other EAB mitigation and management efforts include the completion of the county Right-of-Way Ash Tree Assessment Project and the county Public Ash Tree Replacement Assistance Program.
In the fall, the Ogdensburg Department of Public Works, the city Parks and Recreation Department, the EAB task force and the district organized a tree planting initiative that preemptively removed 12 ash trees downtown, and replaced those with 20 new trees of varying native species.
Completed last summer, the Right-of-Way Ash Tree Assessment Project documented 11,856 ash trees and 3,144 hazard trees with structural integrity issues within potential striking distance of county roads.
“These trees will be scheduled for removal over the next several years and according to a multiyear action plan,” Ms. Dulanski said.
More information about EAB is posted to the DEC’s EAB webpage. The county Soil and Water Conservation District can be contacted at 315-386-3582.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.