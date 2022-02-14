CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators, at Monday’s Services Committee meeting, continued to table a resolution that seeks to modify the 2022 budget for Community Services for renovations to the mental health and addiction services clinics at the Human Services Center.
Services Committee Chair, Legislator Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said the decision to keep the resolution tabled came at the recommendation of County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle. The resolution initially came up during January’s Services Committee meeting, where it was first tabled.
“We have a couple of areas we need to address relative to the pricing component of the carpet,” Ms. Doyle said. “That was the issue with why it was originally tabled.”
She said the board has done some work to address this issue, but that members are not done yet, and she wants to be able to address it again during next month’s Services Committee meeting, where Ms. Doyle hopes that the resolution will be un-tabled, amended, and voted on.
She said the renovations contained in this resolution address the opioid treatment program that the Human Services Center in Canton hopes to house later this year. The renovations are needed to get the treatment program up and running.
“Community Services has recognized the need for updates to the environment in the clinics at the Human Services Center,” the resolution states.
Some of the needed renovations, according to the resolution, include removing and replacing existing flooring, which would cost $114,846. They also need to prepare for vinyl flooring in the “corridors, bathrooms, chart rooms, copy machine areas and new clinic space,” as well as carpet the offices.
Other renovations include the need to reconfigure inner-office area cubicles, which will cost $44,022, install new cubicles totaling $36,686, and delivery and installation fees costing $7,337.
The cloth chairs will also be replaced with vinyl seating for 30 waiting-room chairs in the Canton, Ogdensburg, and Massena clinics, and to add 48 conference rooms in these same clinics. This will cost more than $14,000 combined.
The resolution states that funding for this project is available through the use of unrestricted Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment Program (DSRIP) funds, from the state Department of Health.
The total cost for the necessary renovations is $173,206.
