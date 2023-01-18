CANTON — St. Lawrence County officials announced Wednesday they have finalized plans with the city of Ogdensburg to provide secondary dispatch services to the city beginning with the overnight shift Tuesday night.
At an Ogdensburg City Council meeting on Jan. 9, the council voted to enter an interlocal agreement with the county which will allow the county dispatchers to receive and transmit “emergency and administrative messages over combined police, fire and medical communications systems. These duties are being performed on an as needed basis when the City of Ogdensburg does not have a dispatcher on duty.”
This agreement would help to offset cuts that were made in the city’s 2023 budget which includes for the elimination of two police dispatch positions. With the cuts, the city no longer offers secondary public safety dispatch services during the hours of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Since 1990, the county’s dispatch center has acted as the primary receptacle for emergency calls for all municipalities within the county. But as of Wednesday, the county will also be handling the city’s secondary dispatch.
“However, a request from the City of Ogdensburg to see the County assume not only the initial call receipt, but also handle coordinated dispatch services for their law enforcement led to a negotiated agreement between the County and the City for the secondary post-call relay response, known as direct dispatch services,” the release stated.
The release also stated that in 2019, the New York State Restructuring Board Report for Ogdensburg recommended an agreement between the county and the city for the consolidation of dispatch services for law enforcement with a goal of stabilizing the fiscal health of the city.
After years of discussion on the issue, the agreement was reached between the county and the city.
“The opportunity to consolidate the dispatch services for law enforcement, recommended both by the NYS Restructuring Board and the St. Lawrence County Consolidation Committee, will be beneficial for the city of Ogdensburg,” David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, chair of the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators, said in the release. “I believe the city is working to improve its fiscal health and after thorough research and consideration, the county will provide assistance where it makes sense.”
The county also provides these services to three other municipalities including the villages of Canton and Norwood, and the town of Norfolk.
According to the release, the county’s emergency services will cover all primary dispatch services and coordinated call response for Ogdensburg law enforcement from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. but they are focusing on “expanding those services to encompass 24 hours a day, as infrastructure and staffing permits.”
“The county believes it is in the best interest of the citizens of all municipalities that coordinated and well maintained dispatch services, which is essential to continued safety and security, be operated at an optimal level with consolidation where possible,” county attorney Stephen Button said in the release.
“This agreement establishes a clear understanding of the commitment by the county to this ideal, both for the citizens of the City of Ogdensburg as well as in other towns and villages, without compromising the safety and security of other communities who also depend on these services,” he added.
In July of 2021, a pilot of consolidated dispatch services was completed to analyze the call volume on the overnight shift with secondary dispatch services operations of the city.
“Based upon the information gleaned from that pilot study, the Board of Legislators, in the fall of 2022, authorized the creation of additional dispatcher positions to support the call volume increase anticipated with the inclusion of calls for the city,” the release stated.
“While St. Lawrence County Emergency Services has always worked closely with our law enforcement partners, Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark T. Kearns and I have been meeting regularly to work out any bugs that could occur when SLC 911 starts dispatching their district this Wednesday during the midnight shift,” said Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner Sr. “We are looking forward to helping them as well as working with them more in future.”
Chief Kearns said that he looks forward to continuing to work with Mr. Denner and his staff in “making this as smooth of a transition as possible.”
While dispatching has changed, Chief Kearns said that policing will continue as usual in the city.
“The Ogdensburg Police Department will continue to patrol the streets on a 24-hour basis,” he said. “As of today the doors to the police department will be locked to public access at 11 p.m. Those in an emergency situation are encouraged to dial 911. For all non-emergencies members of the public may continue to dial 315-393-1551.”
