County takes over secondary dispatch services in Ogdensburg

The city of Ogdensburg is no longer providing secondary dispatch services. St. Lawrence County dispatchers are handling police, fire and medical calls during the overnight shift. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County officials announced Wednesday they have finalized plans with the city of Ogdensburg to provide secondary dispatch services to the city beginning with the overnight shift Tuesday night.

At an Ogdensburg City Council meeting on Jan. 9, the council voted to enter an interlocal agreement with the county which will allow the county dispatchers to receive and transmit “emergency and administrative messages over combined police, fire and medical communications systems. These duties are being performed on an as needed basis when the City of Ogdensburg does not have a dispatcher on duty.”

