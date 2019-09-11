OGDENSBURG — The St Lawrence County Treasurer’s Office will hold a public auction of tax-foreclosed property at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14 at the Lockwood Arena at 141 W. River Street, Ogdensburg, New York. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
Approximately 170 parcels located across St Lawrence County will be up for auction. Among them: single and multi-family homes, commercial and seasonal property, water frontage, private forest with acreage, and agricultural land.
Tax-defaulted property auctions help the County recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services and return property to a revenue generating status. Proceeds from the auction will go to the St Lawrence General Fund to offset the back taxes that were not collected.
In addition, there will be a food concession trailer for refreshments during the auction period.
The company conducting the auction, Auctions International invites interested participants to preview the properties online at www.auctionsinternational.com. Free copies of the complete tax catalog are available at the St Lawrence County Treasurer’s Office in Canton, New York.
