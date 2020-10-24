CANTON — Legislators will vote in committee on what agency to award $900,000 in federal grant funds to construct an opioid treatment program in Massena on Monday, a vote that’s likely to spark partisan disagreements on the county Board of Legislators.
According to the meeting’s agenda released Friday, the board is teeing up a resolution that would transfer the $900,000 federal grant awarded to the county from the Department of Justice’s Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program to one of three organizations vying to set up an opioid treatment program.
Those three organizations that have submitted proposals and presented before the board include St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers, St. Lawrence Healthcare System and the county-run Community Services Department. The resolution includes blanks where the board will likely amend on the spot Monday, replacing them with the organization it chooses to award the contract. Should it pass committee Monday, the board will be set to officially sign off at its full meeting a week later on Nov. 2.
The debate over the treatment program contract has been a topic of fierce debate between legislators over recent months, largely along partisan lines. A few legislators, mostly consisting of Democrats, insist the treatment program should be included under the county’s umbrella of substance abuse and mental health clinics. The board’s Republicans appear more prone to contract out the services. Republicans hold a 9-to-6 majority on the board. While one Republican, John H. Burke, R-Norwood, has shown regular support of awarding the program to the county, the board’s Democrats would still need to vote as a block and win at least one more defector to derail a vote.
The board will also hear a presentation from Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie. The agenda does not note a specific topic of discussion, though the county has been in regular negotiations with the city in recent weeks over its contract for sales tax distribution.
The board is also slated to move forward with approval of a bid for the $2 million replacement of the Brown’s Bridge Road bridge in Pierrepont. Director of the Development Authority of the North Country Carl Farone will also make a presentation regarding broadband deployment in St. Lawrence County.
