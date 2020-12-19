CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators is set to hold a public hearing and vote on its police reform measures and will take up a potentially controversial plan to extend its sales tax distribution with the city of Ogdensburg Monday.
The police reform resolution was crafted by a group of stakeholders taking part in the state’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative and was approved unanimously in committee last week. The public is welcome to address legislators during the public hearing which will begin at 5 p.m. at the Legislature Chamber, 48 Court St., Canton.
The resolution put forward would enact an implementation plan providing for body cameras for sheriff’s deputies, regional town hall meetings with the department and additional de-escalation training. The initiative was launched in accordance with an executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo over the summer following intense calls for racial justice, especially in policing, in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Following the hearing, the board will vote on the measure’s final passage during a special full board meeting.
Following the full board meeting, the legislators will meet for its regularly scheduled finance committee meeting which may likely get heated. The board considers two resolutions surrounding the distribution of sales tax revenues to the city of Ogdensburg, a topic which has historically divided legislators beyond normal party lines.
In June, the board agreed with the city to extend the current formula for distributing sales taxes from the state to the city and other municipalities until Nov. 30, 2021 as negotiations continued. Historically, the resolutions have been approved in 10-year intervals.
The first resolution on the agenda Monday would allow the county to enter in an agreement to continue allocating the current percentage of sales taxes distributed to towns and villages through the end of 2030, solidifying that aspect of the negotiations completely, but leaving the city’s portion still up for negotiation.
The second resolution is likely to potentially lead to some debate. This resolution would extend the current temporary agreement until Nov. 30, 2023, meaning nothing would change with the distribution formula until then.
According to the resolution, beginning on Dec. 1, 2023, the city’s 6.64% share of sales taxes that make it to the county would be absorbed into the proportion distributed by the towns. The city would then be included in their formula for distribution of that percentage which is half based on population and half on assessed value. That would be in effect until 2030.
There are two other routes the city and county could take prior to 2023 under the resolution. They could renegotiate another deal completely or the city could pre-empt its own sales tax revenue based on the state’s formula meant to capture what it believes is generated there.
Finance Committee Chairman Kevin D. Acres, R-Lisbon, said Friday that he intended to vote against the second measure because he believes the board should wait until after census data is available early next year. He believes this would give a more accurate perspective of how the city compares to other municipalities like Potsdam and Canton which currently receive a significantly smaller share under their allocation.
“I think we need to do the fair thing. I don’t understand the rush and nobody can give me a good answer other than ‘to get it done,’” Mr. Acres said. “I think that the representatives from Ogdensburg, (David W.) Forsythe (R-Lisbon) and (James E.) Reagen (R-Ogdensburg), I don’t think they want to see the census numbers.”
Mr. Reagen said he wants to move the measure forward so the board can focus on other matters between the city and county like dispatch services.
“I think there’s important issues that I want to see the city and county working on and rather than debating sales tax all the time,” Mr. Reagen said. “I don’t see where it achieves anything it prevents us from focusing on ways that we can share services and ways we can work together.”
