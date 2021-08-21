CANTON — Next month’s St. Lawrence County foreclosure auction will be held online this year. Bidding begins at noon Sept. 11 and closes at 10 a.m. Sept. 25. This auction is for land parcels around the county.
The auction will be hosted by Auctions International, and according to their webpage, “all interested parties must complete the ‘online bidder registration packet-St. Lawrence County’ and have the originals to our Corporate Office by 9/22.”
The packet must be printed out and mailed to their corporate office, which is listed on the website as “Auctions International, Inc., 11167 Big Tree Rd., East Aurora, NY, 14052.”
They warn that there are “no exceptions” regarding absence of paperwork, and that if they do not receive all the required paperwork from a bidder, they will not be able to place a bid.
“Online bidder registration packets are specific to each auction. Please be sure to execute the correct packet for the sale you are interested in participating in,” the website says.
The necessary paperwork can be found on their website for the St. Lawrence County auction at http://www.auctionsinterenational.com/m/-/liveauctions.
To participate in the auction, you will also have to create an online account with Auctions International. You can do so on the forenamed webpage.
To waive the one-time $10 membership fee, bidders can use the promo code STLAWCO21 at registration. They will still need to enter a valid credit card number at registration to verify identity, however.
On the webpage, there are three free tutorial videos to help create an online bidder account, as well as instructions on how to place bids and how the online auction closing works.
On the webpage, there is a link to a list of properties up for auction.
The St. Lawrence County government website cautions those interested that “property owners are allowed to pay back taxes and redeem their properties up to 30 days before the auction.”
“Therefore, a parcel listed on this Web site may not be available for sale on the day of the auction. Where possible, all parcels that have been removed from the sale will be noted in this Web site.”
Tax-defaulted property auctions help the county recoup lost tax revenues needed for public services and return property to a revenue generating status. Proceeds from the auction will go to the St. Lawrence general fund to offset the back taxes that were not collected.
County Attorney Stephen D. Button said the auction helps keep properties “from remaining blighted and generates revenue.”
