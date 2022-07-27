SLC approves command vehicle purchase

The seal of St. Lawrence County. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing the purchase of a new mobile command center vehicle.

The county owns a 2008 Winnebago used as a unified command vehicle for major emergencies, but the life of the vehicle is nearing expiration. The county has sought opportunities to fund a replacement vehicle with updated technology.

