CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing the purchase of a new mobile command center vehicle.
The county owns a 2008 Winnebago used as a unified command vehicle for major emergencies, but the life of the vehicle is nearing expiration. The county has sought opportunities to fund a replacement vehicle with updated technology.
Matthew R. Denner, the county’s director of emergency services, said the vehicle has suffered “great deterioration.”
He said the brake system failed about six weeks ago, and the county had to have it towed. At the garage, they were informed it wouldn’t last another two years.
The resolution authorizes the legislature chair to sign a contract with LDV Custom Specialty Vehicles for a replacement mobile command center on a 2022 Freightliner M2 106 Chassis, “which meets the needs of a mobile command center for its use within St. Lawrence County by fire, EMS, law enforcement, and public health department.”
Under the contract, the cost of the vehicle would be $639,669.
According to the resolution, 80% — or $511,735.20 — of the funding will be provided by the COVID-19 Enhanced Detection Grant, which was received by the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
The sheriff’s office will pitch in $27,934, and the remaining $100,000 will be paid for by capital project funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Mr. Denner said the county needs to have the contract signed by next month to proceed with the project, and expects a delivery date sometime near next March.
He added that the replacement vehicle would need a new multi-band radio, which he predicts will cost roughly $9,000.
He said the department has a diagram of the new vehicle and all of its specs.
The current vehicle, he said, has a waiting list.
“It’s used so much that people are calling up and booking it in advance,” he said.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Aug. 1.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.