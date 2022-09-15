CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Planning Department plans to receive a third round of funding for its septic repair and replacement program.
The program, which is run through the state Environmental Facilities Corp., seeks to repair or replace defunct septic systems that may be spilling pollution into nearby bodies of water.
Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer said the third round of funding will total $635,000, as long as the Board of Legislators accepts it through a resolution.
“The first round was for $225,000, and we spent all of that repairing about 40 septic tanks,” he said. That first round of funding came in 2018. In 2021, the county received $340,000, of which they only spent a little over $100,000 so far repairing 13 tanks.
Mr. Pfotenhauer assured that leftover money will be spent. “There’s only so much time,” he said. The county has until the end of 2026 to use the funds.
The money goes toward reimbursing the cost of repaired or replaced septic systems along water bodies identified as threatened or endangered from effluent. Mr. Pfotenhauer said the county will be up to half the cost of the repair or replacement, up to a maximum amount of $10,000.
The program covers properties along the St. Lawrence River from the towns of Hammond, Morristown and Oswegatchie, as well as the Raquette River from the village of Potsdam boundary up to its confluence with the St. Lawrence River. The town of Clifton along the Little River is covered as well.
The program is open to anyone within those geographical boundaries, with some exceptions.
“The county works through a sub-recipient, the North Country Housing Council. You can call them and they will come out and take a look, make a determination whether the tank system is failing, and then the property owner is responsible for getting bids to pay for the work, and once that’s complete, they can submit receipts, and if the work is done to satisfaction of the reviewer, they can apply for and get up to half the cost back,” Mr. Pfotenhauer said.
The North Country Housing Council can be reached at 315-386-8576.
He said the septic tanks typically have to be within 250 feet of the water body, but there is no income restriction for the program.
“It’s based on geography,” he said.
New septic tanks, he said, can run anywhere from a few thousand dollars up to $20,000, although the latter figure is pretty uncommon.
“This is a great benefit to ensure that water quality is being improved,” he said.
For more information, call the planning department at 315-379-2292.
