CANTON — A resolution at the Operations Committee meeting Monday night maintains that the technological infrastructure that supports St. Lawrence County’s virtual servers is nearing the end of its lifespan.
As a result, county legislators unanimously agreed to sign a contract with Dell Financial Services to replace virtual servers and backup equipment this year.
“Our virtual server is running out of space, and our needs continue to grow both from a supportability and growth standpoint,” said Rick Johnson, St. Lawrence County IT manager.
“We did some looking around at options, and came up with what I feel is a very positive and cost-efficient way with moving forward.”
Mr. Johnson said the budget costs of supporting the county’s current server environment and backup infrastructure exceeds $50,000 per year.
According to the resolution, the contract with Dell Financial Services will cost the county $44,550 over the next 60 months.
“Dell Financial Services is offering a sixty (60) month, low-interest payment plan to cover the cost of hardware and software infrastructure for less than the cost to support the current environment while delivering all components in entirety in 2022,” the resolution states.
The cost of the contract is included in the 2022 budget.
“This contract with Dell Financial Services will replace the entire infrastructure with new and better and faster stuff,” Mr. Johnson said.
“It will back things up more efficiently, and put us in a position to be able to recover much more quickly.”
“This puts us in a much better position for less.”
During the meeting, another resolution was passed authorizing the chair to sign a contract with ABS Solutions, LLC, to install, configure, and test the new virtual server and backup infrastructure.
According to the resolution, the one-time installation cost is not to exceed $37,125 and will be covered in part, not to exceed $10,000, by the information technology budget.
