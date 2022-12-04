CANTON — St. Lawrence County has outdated electronic devices gathering dust. So legislators passed a resolution during last week’s Finance Committee meeting to scrub and sell them for revenue.
“If you’re like me, you probably have a drawer at home with a bunch of old cellphones in it,” assistant county administrator Dylan M. Soper said. “Well, so did the county, so the purchasing office decided to do an inventory of what we had around the county,” he said, and decided to pursue an opportunity to receive compensation for the devices and clear them of their data.
The resolution authorizes a contract with PaceButler Corp. to perform that service at no cost to the county.
Mr. Soper said the service helps the county stay in accordance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and other regulations to ensure no confidential information leaks from the devices.
“The process will ensure, at no cost, that County-owned data that may have been stored on the devices is incapable of being recovered by commercially available tool sets,” the resolution states. “PaceButler will provide St. Lawrence County with a data clearing manifest detailing each device and certifying that the devices have in fact been cleared of any remaining County-owned data.”
Mr. Soper said the county expects to be compensated around $8,450 for all the devices, at a rate of $10 to $60 per device.
Most of the devices, he said, are older iPhone models.
The board will consider the resolution during their meeting tonight.
