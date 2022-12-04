County to scrub, sell electronics

CANTON — St. Lawrence County has outdated electronic devices gathering dust. So legislators passed a resolution during last week’s Finance Committee meeting to scrub and sell them for revenue.

“If you’re like me, you probably have a drawer at home with a bunch of old cellphones in it,” assistant county administrator Dylan M. Soper said. “Well, so did the county, so the purchasing office decided to do an inventory of what we had around the county,” he said, and decided to pursue an opportunity to receive compensation for the devices and clear them of their data.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.