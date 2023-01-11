Header Header

Staff load equipment into the St. Lawrence County Hazmat trailer in 2014. After temporarily storing its two hazmat trailers in Canton and Ogdensburg, the county now plans to stored them in a hangar at the Massena International Airport. Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting authorizing the chair to sign a lease agreement with the town of Massena for the storage of hazardous materials trailers.

“This resolution is for storage for the hazmat trailers,” Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said during the meeting.

