CANTON — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Operations Committee meeting authorizing the chair to sign a lease agreement with the town of Massena for the storage of hazardous materials trailers.
“This resolution is for storage for the hazmat trailers,” Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner said during the meeting.
There are two trailers, he said. One for entry purposes, and another for decontamination. The former is for the response team to suit-up, and the latter is for anyone exposed to hazardous materials to decontaminate themselves.
Mr. Denner said the trailers are 24 feet long, and enclosed for safety.
In the past, both trailers were stored in the fire station at the city of Ogdensburg. Then, Mr. Denner said, they were moved temporarily to the Massena and Canton fire stations.
Needing a permanent home, Emergency Services polled around the county and determined they will now be stored in a hangar at the Massena International Airport.
Part of why the airport was chosen is because it has indoor storage. The storage will cost the county $2,500 per year, according to the resolution. The term of the initial contract is Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2023.
In response to a question from Legislator Larry D. Denesha, R-Dekalb, Mr. Denner said the hazmat materials have been deployed three times over the past year.
The county hazmat team currently has 44 members. It was created to assist local fire and rescue departments in their response to incidents involving hazardous materials.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on Feb. 7.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.