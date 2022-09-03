WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES

OGDENSBURG — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing contracts for the construction of a recycling station transfer facility at the Ogdensburg Transfer Station, and modifying the 2022 budget for solid waste.

“I think the board is well aware that at the end of this calendar year, the Development Authority of the North Country will no longer be operating a recycling transfer station for the county, and we will be required to get our recyclables to a market via compacting and transferring them,” Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said during the meeting.

