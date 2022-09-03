OGDENSBURG — St. Lawrence County legislators unanimously passed a resolution during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting authorizing contracts for the construction of a recycling station transfer facility at the Ogdensburg Transfer Station, and modifying the 2022 budget for solid waste.
“I think the board is well aware that at the end of this calendar year, the Development Authority of the North Country will no longer be operating a recycling transfer station for the county, and we will be required to get our recyclables to a market via compacting and transferring them,” Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said during the meeting.
He said DANC proposed that St. Lawrence County take ownership of its compactor, scales and two of its trailers to help facilitate the transfer.
“That’s what they’re currently using to help us with our recycling; however, we’re going to need the buildings and the scales, a building for the compactor and a modification to the scale house and grounds in order to install the new scales,” Mr. Chambers said.
The resolution states that the Solid Waste Department solicited bids for the construction of the transfer station, and picked Luck Bros. Inc. as the general contractor in a contract not to exceed $1,551,500.
Watson Electric was chosen as the electrical contractor in a contract not to exceed $95,100.
“The proposal takes $1.646 million out of the fund balance in solid waste, and the fund balance at the end of 2021’s audited amount is just over $3.4 million, so we’re taking less than half of the solid waste fund balance to fund this project,” Mr. Chambers said.
During the meeting, legislators also unanimously passed a resolution authorizing a contract with Barton & Loguidice for bidding, construction and inspection services for the transfer station improvement project.
“This is a companion resolution with the one we just approved for the transfer station,” Mr. Chambers said. “Barton provided the consulting services for the design, and they are the engineer of record, so they will need to provide services throughout the construction of the facility to certify it to (the state Department of Environmental Conservation) for us.”
These services will cost $28,850, and will also come out of the fund balance within the solid waste division.
The resolutions will move to the next full board meeting on Sept. 12.
