CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators passed a resolution Monday during the Finance Committee meeting to use $3 million of the fund balance for the construction of highway facilities in the towns of Lisbon, Potsdam and Russell.
Highway Superintendent Donald R. Chambers said the facilities will be used to store sand and salt for winter maintenance, as well as house equipment.
“One of the issues with our operations in the past year is that a lot of our sand and salt is stored in the heart of the village of Canton, so there’s a lot of congestion with having those piles and snow plow trucks being there,” Mr. Chambers said. “One of the new locations to help alleviate that situation will be the Lisbon location, so instead of trucks working from Canton to cover the areas northeast and west of the village, they will now be reporting to the Lisbon location.”
He said the Lisbon facility will have three trucks.
The Lisbon site will be at 522 County Route 28A. The Russell location will be at 3896 County Route 24, and the Potsdam site will be at 7074 Route 11.
Mr. Chambers said the Lisbon and Russell sites are nearly complete, but that the county has just started putting the foundation in for the Potsdam facility.
“The Russell area was an existing facility, and we had a shack at that location. But all the trucks and equipment were stored outside, so we constructed a facility there to house sand and salt as well as equipment,” Mr. Chambers said.
He said four trucks will run out of Russell in the winter.
Mr. Chambers said the county currently shares a highway facility with the town of Potsdam, but that they’re looking to expand operations and would need more space on the land, so the county had to build a new facility.
“In the past we’ve had equipment stored outside and most of our sand for the winter was stored uncovered outside, so we are covering up all of our materials and equipment within a building,” he said.
He said that equipment stored uncovered outside, including the trucks, can be damaged by the winter cold and elements.
Mr. Chambers said the Russell and Lisbon sites will cost a little over $6 million combined. He said the county is taking $3 million out of the fund balance, and borrowing the other half.
The Potsdam location will also cost $3 million, he said.
The resolution will move to the next full board meeting on July 11.
