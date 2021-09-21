CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Planning Department released reminders about the county public transit system this week.
The county operates 16 bus routes between five population centers — Gouverneur, Canton, Potsdam, Ogdensburg and Massena — and provides service to Akwesasne and Harrisville. Most buses run every weekday with extended business hours, and routes around Clarkson University, SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton run daily.
Additionally, county transit offers First Mile Last Mile to complement its bus operations.
“First Mile Last Mile is coordinated by a partnering agency called Volunteer Transportation Center, and it connects transit riders to the bus system if they happen to live more than three-quarters of a mile away from a bus stop,” said Matilda Larson, planner II in the county Planning Department.
First Mile Last Mile passengers may call the public transit dispatch office 48 hours in advance to arrange a ride to a bus stop.
The number to call is 315-386-2600.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county transit system is still taking health and safety precautions.
“All drivers and passengers are required to wear masks while en route,” Ms. Larson said. “Masks are available to passengers on the bus to those in need of one.”
She said that, after each ride, the bus driver wipes down all common surfaces, including seats, windows and handrails. Plexiglass protects the bus driver from riders.
The transit system can also help riders get to COVID-19 vaccination sites.
“When you board a bus and are on your way to a vaccination site, if it’s within three-quarters of a mile from a route, the bus driver can drop you off directly,” Ms. Larson said.
Through the Volunteer Transportation Center, people can also arrange for a volunteer driver to transport them to and from their homes to a vaccination site. The service is free, but those interested should call 315-714-2034 at least 48 hours ahead of time to schedule rides.
For a one-way bus trip, the cost is $2 per passenger. There’s no extra charge for First Mile Last Mile deviations. There is free mobile WiFi on the buses.
In 2022, the county anticipates the delivery of nine new buses.
“Because St. Lawrence County is massive, our routes are longer and the buses travel greater distances, so our fleet accrues higher mileage than other transit systems,” Ms. Larson said. “Therefore, our shelf-life of buses is usually no more than five years.”
Buses will also soon feature an announcement system to help riders see and hear the next stop.
Route maps and schedules for the bus system can be found at www.slcnypublictransit.com.
