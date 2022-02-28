CANTON — Bus Route No. 71, which was suspended in August by St. Lawrence County Public Transit, is set to resume operation on Monday, March 7.
“Route No. 71 is one of our public transit routes,” said Michelle I. Quinell-Gayle, director of community relations and business development for Arc Jefferson-St.Lawrence, which owns and operates the county public transit.
“It was discontinued because we didn’t have enough drivers, so we had to hire and train some which, during this economic climate, was challenging.”
Although Route No, 71 will be revived, Ms. Quinell-Gayle said a handful of other routes remain offline due to the driver dearth, including Route No. 22 and Route No. 72. Other routes which have stayed in service had to be re-worked in order to accommodate for the lack of staff.
“We still don’t have enough drivers to do everything we want as an agency, but we’re getting there,” she said.
Route No. 71 is a shuttle that starts at 50 Trade Drive in Massena, hits the Massena Price Chopper, then goes to SUNY Canton, then the Department of Social Services in Canton, then travels to Potsdam for Walmart, then the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and finally the Potsdam Price Chopper.
As of March 7, she said 22 public transit routes will be in operation.
See a map of all the county public transit routes and schedules here: http://www.slcnypublictransit.com/transit-schedules.
As for why it’s been tough to recruit new drivers, Ms. Quinell-Gayle said two things came into play.
“First, you need to have a CDL license, which is a specific certification. Second, even though we had people interested in getting that certificate, the course for it at SUNY Canton wasn’t available for a while as they were looking for an instructor, so we were delayed on a couple fronts because of that.”
She said that public transit costs $2 each way, but that ride passes are available for a discount. For example, you can buy 20 rides for $36, or 40 rides for $68.
Children under the age of three ride for free.
Ms. Quinell-Gayle said she looks forward to a future where all routes are available to those who need them, and where more routes can be created.
As weather gets better, she said, the county also has options for bike-racks, “which is nice for those interested in reducing their carbon footprint or in exploring some of the amazing trails in the county.”
She also wanted to highlight the county’s First Mile, Last Mile service, which helps bring people to the nearest transit station for free.
“We partner with the Volunteer Transportation Center and, through that, if someone wants to utilize public transportation but doesn’t have access to get to a transit stop, then a volunteer driver will come to your house and bring you to the nearest transit stop for free. ... They can also take you home on the way back,” she said.
First Mile, Last Mile passengers may call the public transit dispatch office 48 hours in advance to arrange a ride to a bus stop. The number to call is 315-386-2600.
For more information, visit http://www.slcnypublictransit.com/.
