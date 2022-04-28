CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau will host a discussion at Canton Central School at 7 p.m. Thursday to raise awareness about the dangers of the “choking challenge,” which took the life of a 12-year-old J.M. McKenney Middle School student in March.
According to a news release from the Youth Bureau, the event will be called “Xander’s Story: An Evening of Conversation.”
It is named for Xander C. Worthley who, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family, was in seventh grade at Canton Central School District and enjoyed playing video games and spending time outdoors.
The news release says that his parents, Shane and Sondra Worthley, will be speaking about the loss of their son and the dangers of online challenges.
“Sondra and Shane Worthley feel strongly about sharing Xander’s story,” Youth Bureau Director Alexa J. Backus said. “As hard as it will be for them, they also feel passionately about spreading awareness about the dangers of online challenges. They take solace in knowing, by doing so, they could potentially be saving lives and families from experiencing the grief they’ve felt since March.”
Juan Adames, an outreach coordinator for the Department of Homeland Security, will give a presentation about online safety and how parents can protect their children from internet threats.
The release says that other speakers will include Rosemarie Maneri, who played a motherly role in the life of Shylynn M. Dixon, a junior at Heuvelton Central School who died by suicide in March 2021 after being extorted online, as well as Mary C. Rodee, the mother of Riley K. Basford, a sophomore at Potsdam High School who also died by suicide in March 2021 under similar circumstances.
“We are honored to be able to host Xander’s Story at Canton Central,” said Joseph D. McDonough, J.M. McKenney Middle School principal. “As a school community, we are grateful for the Worthley family’s strength and openness and for all of the other families who will be represented that evening in an effort to raise awareness and help keep our young people safe.”
For more information, email ABackus@stlawco.org, or call the Youth Bureau at 315-379-9464.
“We hope you will be able to attend or take the time to watch the recording of the event to strengthen your ability to communicate with your children about these topics,” he added.
