GOUVERNEUR — Young people across St. Lawrence County spent part of their Saturday morning doing a little spring cleaning.
The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau organized groups in Ogdensburg, Massena, Canton, Potsdam and Gouverneur to take part in a 5K Trash Dash to clean up county roads.
The trash dash was funded by a grant awarded to Cole Siebels, a Gouverneur High School junior who won a Hershey’s Young Heroes Service Day Award of $250.
Mr. Siebels on Saturday morning rounded up 15 of his fellow National Honor Society members to clean up a section of County Route 11, just north of the fairgrounds.
“They wanted to fund projects that benefit the community, benefit youth and bring people together,” Mr. Siebels said of the award.
Alexa J. “A.J.” Backus, director of the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau, said the project grew from the direction of the bureau’s Youth Committee Board, which is made up of 12 high school students.
“They really wanted an environmental take this year,” Ms. Backus said.
The litter picker-uppers in Gouverneur were given a safety briefing from Ms. Backus on Saturday morning before they donned fluorescent vests, hard hats and protective gloves to begin spreading out along the side of the road. The students were instructed to stay clear of the roadway and to flag anything that look dangerous, such as batteries, fluid containers or hypodermic needles. Flagged items would be picked up by the highway department later.
The group expected to take about two hours to maker their way 1.5 miles north and then 1.5 miles south to clean both sides of the road.
The hard hats and vests were provided by the St. Lawrence County Highway Department and the gloves were donated by Massena’s Police Athletic League.
Ms. Backus congratulated the National Honor Society kids as they strode out of the school parking lot and down the road.
“We love seeing everything you are doing,” she said.
