CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau has launched a mask wearing initiative for county students which includes a Design-A-Mask contest.
“Our youth members wanted to do something fun with wearing masks so as to help reduce the stress and anxiety some students feel as they prepare to head back to school. Right now, school stress is heightened with COVID guidelines in the classroom which includes wearing masks throughout the day,” Youth Bureau Director. Alexa Backus said.
Students K-12th grade can submit a design by September 22nd. A mask template and an entry/release form can be downloaded from Facebook at St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau or students can email ABackus@stlawco.org.
Student artists are encouraged to support the mask initiative, “It’s Your Task to Wear a Mask.”
Youth committee member, Hailey Williamson, a freshman at Potsdam High, developed the slogan.
“I felt this would appeal to younger kids. I believe wearing masks help protect those around you and it’s better to be safe than sorry. Plus, this slogan is quick to say and easy to remember,” she said.
One winning design will be chosen and printed on over 16,000 masks for students in St. Lawrence County. For more information email ABackus@stlawco.org or call the Youth Bureau at 315-379-9464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.