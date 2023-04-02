CANTON — The St. Lawrence University Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is holding its annual sportsman’s night out on April 14, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Saphead Complex located at 5355 County Route 27. Tickets range in price from $20 for students, $55 non-student, $90 couple, and $280 sponsorship. The evening includes a buffet dinner catered by Fobare’s BBQ, live music by Mike Brewster, games, raffle items and a silent auction to raise money for Ducks Unlimited.
Items available for raffle and auction include 2023 Ducks Unlimited collectibles and special edition items, Yeti coolers, hunting gear, Sitka items, Xtra Tuff, Free Fly and Filson Apparel, local business donations and a limited number of tickets will be sold for a chance to win a custom black duck decoy from local carver Benson Decoys.
The St. Lawrence University Chapter of Ducks Unlimited is a student run organization founded in 2019. Currently with over 150 members, it has garnered National attention in recent years after winning the Collegiate Waterfowl National Championship in 2020. In the fall of 2021 the SLU DU chapter was featured on the Campus Waterfowl podcast and with an article in the Auburn Citizen.
Ducks Unlimited is the world’s leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation. Ducks Unlimited conserves, restores, and manages wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl. It is a grassroots, non-profit, volunteer-based organization. The SLU DU annual sportsman’s night out raises money to support both the local chapter and the national organization.
For more information contact SLU DU Chapter President Nate Serlin at 315-750-2934, stlawuducksunlimited@gmail.com or follow SLU DU on Instagram @sluducksunlimited or on Facebook.
