CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Elections is bolstering its cybersecurity infrastructure following a round of state recommendations.
While election officials and IT specialists declined to go into detail about what specific changes they’ll be making due to security concerns, they said a great deal of focus by local and state entities is being put on minimizing risks surrounding the election processes.
On Monday, the St. Lawrence County board of legislators operations committee moved forward a resolution to accept about $88,000 in grant money from the state to carry out recommendations on increasing cybersecurity from the N.Y. Board of Elections.
“The results of those audits were shared, and prioritized, and monies made available to mitigate,” St. Lawrence County Information Technology Manager Rick Johnson told the Times. “My role was to connect those dots functionally and submit an action plan, which I have done. Some changes were handled in-house, and some require outside help. I also am satisfied with the resources available to us to address cybersecurity events and issues.”
At the same meeting, another resolution was moved forward appropriating about $126,000 in state funds to help defray costs from the June primary election. This cash originally came from a one-time grant from the state under the CARES Act and will make up part of the expenses from printing and mailing absentee ballots in June.
Both measures will go to the full board of legislators meeting on Sept. 14, where they’re likely to be passed.
