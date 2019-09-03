OGDENSBURG — The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce has received a sponsorship donation from the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union of $250 for Ogtoberfest scheduled for Sept. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Lockwood Civic Center in Ogdensburg. Admission is pre-sale $4 or $5 at the door and children under 12 are free.
The following vendors are registered to date: Bella-Brooke Vineyard; Lakeland Winery; Northern Flow Vineyards; Ogdensburg Command Performances; RiverMyst Winery; Thousand Islands Winery; Touchstone Crystal and Whispering Pines Country Crafts. There will be a Beer Garden, food, raffles and music.
For more information on sponsorship opportunities or becoming a vendor, contact Laura Pearson at the Chamber Office, 315-393-3620 or email at chamber@gisco.net.
