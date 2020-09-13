OGDENSBURG — In September 2017, the St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union lost a very dear friend and colleague, Pam Todd, to cancer.
St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union makes an annual donation to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center Treatment Center in Ogdensburg in Pam’s memory.
This year, the gift is $500 to support the Center and cancer treatment in the community.
“We are honored to receive this annual donation on behalf of one of the REW Cancer Treatment Center’s former patients,” Amanda Hitterman, CHMC Foundation Executive Director said. “Due to COVID-19, we aren’t meeting the family and recipient in person for the awarding. The true gift is seeing the love Pam inspired in her friends, family, and coworkers.”
In conjunction with this donation, an Annual Pam Todd Attitude Award is awarded to the employee that best embodies the love that Pam had for her job, coworkers, and credit union members. The 2020 recipient of the Pam Todd Attitude Award is Richard Tacchino, Business Development Manager.
The inscription on Richard’s certificate reads: “During Pam’s many years with the Credit Union, she displayed a love for her job, her coworkers, and members. Pam’s smile, witty humor, and positive attitude made the Credit Union a better place. Richard shares many of these same qualities. Every time Richard enters the building, he has a huge smile on his face. He has the ability to make members and coworkers laugh and feel special. Richard works incredibly hard to promote the Credit Union and ensure that members are getting the best experience. Pam’s memory will live on through Richard’s enthusiasm and dedication.”
