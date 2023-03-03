CANTON — Skaters with the St. Lawrence Figure Skating Club are in final preparation for their end-of-season show, Kaleidoscope.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 11:12 am
CANTON — Skaters with the St. Lawrence Figure Skating Club are in final preparation for their end-of-season show, Kaleidoscope.
The show will be presented at Appleton Arena at 1 p.m. March 19.
Tickets will be available at the door: $7 for adults, $5 for students (3-18), and seniors (65+).
“There are about 60 skaters in the show,” Cassie M. Kotz, co-chair of the show with Jen Thomas, said.
The show will feature five soloists, Ms. Kotz said, including two seniors, Megan Martin, and Gabbie Taylor.
The other soloists are Grace Brunet, Brianna Grant, and Maya Thomas.
The show will have two production numbers, Ms. Kotz said, which has yet to be done since the pandemic started.
There will also be four synchro groups of skaters from other clubs.
The St. Lawrence Figure Skating Club has skaters as young as 3 years old and has been holding sessions two to three times a week since October to prepare for the final show.
