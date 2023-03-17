CANTON — the St. Lawrence Figure Skating Club will present its annual show, Kaleidoscope on at 1 p.m. , March 19 at St. Lawrence University’s Appleton Arena.
Tickets will be available at the door: $7 for adults, $5 for students (3-18), and seniors (65+).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.