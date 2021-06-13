St. Lawrence Health announces opening of Urgent Care Services in Canton

CANTON — St. Lawrence Health will open urgent care services in Canton on July 6. The new Canton Urgent Care Center will be within the EJ Noble Medical Building, 80 East Main St., in the space that formerly housed the After Hours Clinic.
Regional community members will have access to a second Urgent Care practice that will be operated by Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Emergency Department. It will be overseen by SLH Medical Director for Emergency Services and Urgent Care Jason Lorenc, MD.
The Urgent Care staff will be devoted to eliminating non-emergency cases from local emergency rooms, leaving the hospital sites free to focus on critical cases. The new urgent care location will offer an enhanced-level of care over an Afterhours or Walk-in clinic. It is designed for individuals of all ages who have a condition requiring immediate, but non-life-threatening care, who are not able to get a same-day appointment with their regular primary provider or at a college health center.
Urgent care should be utilized for conditions such as animal or insect bites, mild allergic reactions, mild asthma, coughs or colds, minor vomiting or diarrhea, stomach pain or upset, pelvic pain, simple falls, fever, headache, minor infections (including urinary tract infection, ear infection, sinus infection, sore throat, or pink eye), nosebleeds, puncture wounds and cuts that may require stitches, minor burns, or sports-related injuries including a sprain or strain.
Patients should still go to the emergency room when experiencing conditions requiring advanced care, including difficulty breathing, bleeding associated with pregnancy, and chest pain.
“Urgent care is a necessary option for the unexpected, and is not a replacement for regular care,” Dr. Lorenc said. “At the conclusion of their visit, patients will be asked to follow-up with their primary care provider. If they don’t have one, we will offer them a list of options.”
Testing for COVID-19 will continue to be offered out of the urgent care location in Canton.
To access the center, take a right to the lower level parking lot upon entering the EJ Noble campus. The entrance to Urgent Care can be seen from the far end of the parking lot. The Center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Potsdam Urgent Care Center, 49 Lawrence Avenue, Potsdam, is open daily, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Don’t put your immediate care on hold; for more information about the Canton Urgent Care Center, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/canton-urgent-care-center.
