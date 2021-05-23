St. Lawrence Health celebrates new logo

POTSDAM — Since establishing a formal affiliation with Rochester Regional Health at the onset of 2021, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, and Massena Hospital have continued to assert the mission of improving health and expanding access throughout the North Country.
As part of an evolution to expand accessibility to health care and the recent affiliation with Rochester Regional Health, St. Lawrence Health System is recognizing itself as St. Lawrence Health; which more clearly aligns with its patient-facing focus on health.
“Rochester Regional Health has our identical focus on values, respect, and transparency. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished together thus far,” stated St. Lawrence Health President David Acker. “While St. Lawrence Heath is still a system of three hospitals with more than 2,000 employees, and 45 specialty and primary care practices, we are incredibly fortunate to be part of Rochester’s much larger system of services.
“We have modernized our logo and our identity to better reflect who we are today, and to symbolize our dynamic future as a fully integrated affiliate of Rochester Regional Health,” Mr. Acker added.
“We are excited and confident that our new look will strengthen our community’s confidence in the fact we are building them a stronger, more collective network of care; while still maintaining the superior health care our staff provide and our patients have come to know and trust,” he added.
“I continue to be impressed by the knowledge, skills, and dedication of our team at St. Lawrence Health. We are so excited about the evolution of our collective health system and to continue providing the very best care to patients in the regions we serve,” said Rochester Regional Health President and CEO Eric Bieber, MD.
Members of the community will begin recognizing the name St. Lawrence Health in local media outlets as providers and staff remind patients about the importance of returning for care. Safety precautions are in place for all in-person appointments, and many services still offer virtual or telemedicine visits for those with travel, childcare, or other chronic safety concerns.
Don’t put your care on hold; learn more about all the services provided throughout St. Lawrence Health, or to connect with an office for an appointment, please visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/.
