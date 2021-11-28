POTSDAM — Physician Assistant Matthew Cheevers has joined St. Lawrence Health’s (SLH) Emergency Department team and will work at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital and Massena Hospital.
He is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, and earned his degree in physician assistant studies at Clarkson University, Potsdam.
Mr. Cheevers comes to SLH with over 25 years’ experience as a paramedic in Onondaga County, along with 16 years teaching cardiology-related classes at SUNY Upstate in Syracuse.
Upon moving to the local community, Mr. Cheevers said he is enjoying the small-town, friendly atmosphere it provides.
Mr. Cheevers is a member of the New York State Society of Physician Assistants, American Academy of Physician Assistants, New York State Association of Rural Health Care, Physician Assistants in Virtual Medicine and Telemedicine, Association of PAs in Psychiatry, and Society of Emergency Medicine Physician Assistants.
As an Emergency Medicine Physician Assistant, Mr. Cheevers is a licensed medical professional who works under the guidance of a physician. He conducts physical examinations, diagnoses illnesses, prescribes medications, and is qualified to assist in a multitude of medical and surgical procedures. He orders and interprets diagnostic tests, performs suturing and castings, and works beside physicians in the operating room.
To learn more about Mr. Cheevers, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/providers/matthew-cheevers.
