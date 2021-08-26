POTSDAM — This year Immunization Awareness Month seems to have come at the perfect time; there is a push across the nation encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations, and it is also time for parents to be thinking about getting their little ones vaccinated for school.
Pediatrician Kathleen Terrence, MD, noted all eligible individuals should get the COVID-19 vaccination, as this is the best way to protect themselves, their family, and the entire community from COVID-19.
Canton-Potsdam Hospital Emergency Department Chair Julie Vieth, MD, pointed out the longer people stay unvaccinated, the more the virus continues to spread, and there are more chances for the virus to mutate to another, potentially more deadly form.
“The delta variant of the virus is affecting young, healthy people with greater severity than previous versions. COVID-19 is no longer a disease killing mostly the elderly or immunocompromised,” she said.
“Furthermore, getting the vaccine will protect our children,” Dr. Vieth continued. “Having the vaccine makes you less likely to spread the disease to those around you. We are seeing children more affected by the delta variant, and with a rare but concerning multisystem inflammatory condition that affects children infected with COVID. The vaccine is the most important pathway we have to ending this pandemic.”
COVID-19 vaccines are being offered through primary care providers’ offices, pharmacies, or through the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.
“Parents should contact their child’s primary care provider for more information on which vaccines are appropriate for them at this time,” Dr. Terrence said.
Some of the inoculations to be considered for infants to those aged 18 include: Hepatitis A and B, Rotavirus, Diphtheria/Tetanus/Acellular Pertussis. Haemophilus Influenza, Pneumococcal Conjugate, Varicella, Inactivated Poliovirus, Measles/Mumps/Rubella, Human Papillomavirus, and Meningococcal.
To review the Center for Disease Control’s recommended vaccines by age, visit wdt.me/age_vaccines, and to learn about which vaccines are required to attend school and daycare in New York, visit wdt.me/school_vaccines. Information about COVID-19 vaccines may be found at http://wdt.me/covid_vax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.