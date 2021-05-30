St. Lawrence Health expands detoxification services to Massena Hospital

MASSENA — The need for substance use disorder, and mental health services has never been greater in the north country according to St. Lawrence Health which is expanding is of its detoxification services to Massena Hospital.
The Massena detox service line joins the one at Gouverneur Hospital to provide medically-managed detoxification assistance designed to assist in the safe withdrawal from alcohol and drug use.
“We’ve had a strong foundation of behavioral health services in place, but it was clear that the need for mental health and substance use disorder services is enormous, and has increased throughout the Coronavirus pandemic,” Behavioral Health Director Jayme Smith said in a press release from the hospital. “It is extremely important to have excellent services and increased access for our community members who suffer from these disorders.”
Inpatient Director of Substance Use Disorder Services Emily Marquart noted the expansion of the detox service will increase patient access to care.
“This is a greatly needed service for our community, and will give residents living in or near Massena the opportunity to get the treatment they need close to home,” she said. “St. Lawrence Health has been providing Detoxification Services since 1984. Throughout this time, there has consistently been a need to increase our capacity and meet the needs of our community and surrounding areas.”
Earlier this month, St. Lawrence Health held an open house for its new outpatient Behavioral Health wing at Gouverneur Hospital. This clinic will be the first within St. Lawrence Health to provide the full range of outpatient, evidence-based practices under an Office of Mental Health license. The new licensure will enable the health care team to provide children, adolescents, and adults, cutting edge treatment in a range of modalities, regardless of the acuity of their mental health disorder.
In addition to the inpatient detoxification, and outpatient behavioral health services, Gouverneur Hospital also offers outpatient substance use disorder services. In Potsdam, inpatient rehabilitation substance use disorder services, outpatient substance use disorder services, and outpatient behavioral health services are provided. St. Lawrence Health is also anticipating the opening of a methadone clinic later this year, which will be located at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall in Massena.
“We strive within all our Behavioral Health Services to meet each individual patient where they are on their path to wellness. We also partner with them so they may live the healthy and meaningful life they all deserve,” Ms. Marquart said. “Addiction is a chronic disease and does not discriminate.”
For more information visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/substance-use-disorder, and for Behavioral Health, visit www.stlawrencehealthsystem.org/services/behavioral-health.
