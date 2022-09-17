St. Lawrence Health Hospital welcomes new pediatrician

CANTON — Pediatrician John Devine, MD, has joined the St. Lawrence Health medical team. Dr. Devine’s office is on the main floor of the EJ Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main St., Canton.
Dr. Devine earned his medical degree at SUNY Upstate College of Medicine, Syracuse and completed his residency at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill, NC. He is a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society.
Having grown up in a large family on Lake Ontario near the Thousand Islands region, Dr. Devine noted being able to work and live in the North Country has the feeling of being home.
“Before I even started my residency at UNC, my goal was to establish myself as a pediatrician in New York. I always intended on returning home to practice medicine no matter how far my education took me,” he said.
As fate would have it, while Dr. Devine was a medical student, he crossed paths and found a friend in Payam Hadian, MD. Dr. Hadian came to Gouverneur Hospital as a Primary Care provider a few years ago.
“Fast forward four years after meeting Dr. Hadian, he reached out to me with an amazing opportunity to practice as a pediatrician back home in the north country,” Dr. Devine said. “I have found St. Lawrence Health to be community-oriented, and supportive of me both professionally and personally.
“Every interaction I have had throughout St. Lawrence Health and Canton-Potsdam Hospital has been a positive and memorable experience. I have been blessed with the opportunity to give back to an area of New York I hold dear to my heart,” he said in a press release from the hospital. “I could not be more excited for the next chapter of my life and where this journey will take me.”
As a pediatrician, Dr. Devine manages the health of children, including physical, behavior, and mental health issues. He is trained to diagnose and treat childhood illnesses, from minor health problems to more complex diseases.
