St. Lawrence Health Hospital welcomes new pediatrician

Dr. John Devine

CANTON — Pediatrician John Devine, MD, has joined the St. Lawrence Health medical team. Dr. Devine’s office is on the main floor of the EJ Noble Professional Building, 80 East Main St., Canton.

Dr. Devine earned his medical degree at SUNY Upstate College of Medicine, Syracuse and completed his residency at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill, NC. He is a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

