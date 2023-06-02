St. Lawrence Health hospitalist team welcomes new doctor

Dr. Mohsen Alshamam

POTSDAM — Mohsen Alshamam, MD, has joined St. Lawrence Health’s Hospitalist team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam.

Dr. Alshamam earned his medical degree from Trinity School of Medicine, St. Vincent and The Grenadines. He completed residency programs at Queens Hospital Center, Jamaica; and Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York. Dr. Alshamam has published numerous articles on medical topics ranging from Cardiology to COVID-19.

