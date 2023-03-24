St. Lawrence Health medical team welcomes new primary care physician

DEKALB JUNCTION — Primary Care physician Gary Berk, MD, has been serving residents of the North Country for over three decades, and has most recently joined the St. Lawrence Health medical team. He is seeing patients at Gouverneur Hospital’s DeKalb Junction Health Center, 2924 Country Route 17, DeKalb Junction.
Dr. Berk earned his medical degree at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, VT; and completed his residency through the University of Rochester/Highland Hospital, Rochester, NY.
Dr. Berk’s name may be familiar to many people in the Gouverneur region, as he provided medical care at his Hermon Family Healthcare office for 36 years. He noted he is at the point in his life where it was time to give up his private practice, but he is not quite ready to stop doing what he loves – caring for his patients.
He pointed out that Hermon and DeKalb Junction are a mere four miles apart, and he is looking forward to serving his former patients, as well as getting to know many new ones.
“The shift to practicing in DeKalb allows me to continue seeing patients, and permits me to transition out of a full-time practice in a gradual fashion,” Dr. Berk said. “I will enjoy seeing familiar people who I have treated for years.”
