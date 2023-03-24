St. Lawrence Health medical team welcomes new primary care physician

Dr. Gary Berk

DEKALB JUNCTION — Primary Care physician Gary Berk, MD, has been serving residents of the North Country for over three decades, and has most recently joined the St. Lawrence Health medical team. He is seeing patients at Gouverneur Hospital’s DeKalb Junction Health Center, 2924 Country Route 17, DeKalb Junction.

Dr. Berk earned his medical degree at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, VT; and completed his residency through the University of Rochester/Highland Hospital, Rochester, NY.

