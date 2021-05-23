POTSDAM — Sometimes people feel hearing loss is just a fact of getting older, but Michael Chater, of the St. Lawrence Health Otolaryngologist team said quite often there are options available for consideration.
“All hearing loss should be investigated to make sure there isn’t a medical or reversible cause for the hearing loss. There are many options to help improve hearing and thus greatly increasing quality of life.
It is worthwhile for patients to have a discussion with their otolaryngologist so they can be educated about potential solutions,” he said. “Some hearing loss needs prompt evaluation and treatment. Sudden hearing loss, or hearing loss in one ear only is never ‘routine’ and requires evaluation”
While children and adults are able to verbalize when they can’t hear well, infantile hearing problems need to be observed. According to Dr. Chater, all newborns should have a screening exam, and if they fail, they need to see an ENT specialist. Infants may be born with a hearing impairment due to family history and genetics, or various syndromes.
“Signs that a child is having hearing difficulties include not responding to sound or reacting to hearing their name, and meeting milestones such as babbling and talking, or following age-appropriate verbal instructions,” Dr. Chater said.
Adults should get a baseline audiogram (hearing test) even if they don’t believe they have any hearing issues. The test can be scheduled at any number of hearing centers located throughout the North Country. Dr. Chater said the frequency of testing depends on the individual, and can range from annually to every few years.
There are a number of common hearing problems, and an audiogram can assist in finding out just how severe the matter may be. Concerns may include:
— Having a hard time hearing over the telephone
— Having trouble following a conversation with two or more people talking at the same time
— People complain your TV too loud
— Straining to understand conversation
— Having trouble hearing in a noisy background and/or in restaurants
— Needing to ask people to repeat themselves
— Family members or coworkers find you’re missing parts of conversations
— Many people you talk to seem to mumble (speak unclearly)
— Misunderstanding what others are saying, and you respond inappropriately
— Having trouble understanding the speech of women and children
For more information please visit wdt.me/ent
