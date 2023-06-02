POTSDAM — St. Lawrence Health is thrilled to announce that registered nurses at each of its three hospitals have been awarded for their distinguished service.
The DAISY Award was presented to Morgan Lintner, RN, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital; and Dezirae Preston, RN, at Gouverneur Hospital. The Nurse of Distinction Award was presented to Meagan Metott, RN, at Massena Hospital. All three nurses were honored for the remarkable patient experience they provide.
DAISY Award nominees must demonstrate compassion, teamwork, persistent patient advocacy, community awareness, consistent adherence to the highest clinical and ethical standards of the nursing profession, and timely, informative, and therapeutic communication.
Nurse of Distinction Award nominees should lead by example, and be someone who goes above and beyond, displays compassionate care, and is dedication to the nursing profession.
